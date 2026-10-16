Bloomfield HS boys soccer team prevails in first round of the Essex County Tournament

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BLOOMFIELD — The 11th-seeded Bloomfield High School boys soccer team defeated No. 22 seed Newark Collegiate Academy 6-3 on Monday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament at Watsessing Park.

Senior Julius Deputato had two goals and two assists, senior Sulayman Daoud had two goals and one assist, senior Ryan Orlando had one goal and one assist, sophomore Matteo Ochoa tallied a goal, and senior Jake Buccieri had two assists for the Bengals, who moved to an 11-4 record on the season.

BHS will visit No. 6 seed Columbia in the second round on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood at 2 p.m. The winner will face either No. 3 seed Seton Hall Prep, No. 14 Livingston or No. 19 Barringer in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the higher-seeded school.

In previous action, Daoud had two goals and Deputato had one goal to lead the Bengals to a 3-0 home win over Belleville on Monday, Oct. 5. Junior Phoenix Sharaway had two assists and sophomore Alberto Valdez had one assist.

Daoud, Buccieri and junior Ethan Mendez each had a goal in the 3-1 home win over Newark Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 7. Daoud and Buccieri each had an assist. Sharaway had one assist. Sophomore Emmett Nance made eight saves.

BHS lost at Rumson–Fair Haven 2-0 on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

Bengals defeat Newark Academy 3-1

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