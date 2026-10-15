Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team hopes to make a strong run n the Essex County Tournament.

The fifth-seeded Ridgers, who received a bye in the first round, will host a second-round game on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Watsessing Park at 11 a.m. against the winner of No. 12 seed Nutley and No. 21 seed Newark Central.

The quarterfinal round is Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the higher-seeded school. The semifinal round is Saturday, Oct. 24, hosted by West Orange.

The championship game is Wednesday, Oct. 28, hosted by Caldwell at 4:30 p.m.

Defending champion St. Benedict’s is the No. 1 seed. West Orange is the No. 2 seed, Seton Hall Prep is No. 3 and Montclair Kimberley Academy is No. 4.

Max Fleischer had two goals and one assist and fellow senior Nate Huttons had one goal in the 5-0 win over Millburn on Monday, Oct. 5, at Watsessing Park field.

Senior Ryan Law had one goal, senior Liam Silva had three assists and sophomore Alex Leroy had one assist. Junior goalie Andrew Baum made four saves.

The Ridgers lost to Summit 3-1 on Thursday, Oct. 8, at Watsessing Park to move to a 5-5 record on the season. Fleischer scored on an assist from Leroy. Summit moved to an 11-1 record.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino

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