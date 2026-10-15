EAST ORANGE — East Orange Campus High School senior tight end/linebacker Abdur Rahman Ali is among the nominees of the 2026 USA Football Heart of a Giant Award, presented by Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) and the New York Giants, for week 5.

These outstanding tri-state area high school students have all been nominated for the award by their coaches for their commitment, teamwork, will, character and dedication, on and off the field.

The voting period is now open for Week 5 nominees and will be live until Oct. 25. Voting link is here: https://usafootball.com/heart-of-a-giant/vote.

The nominee with the most votes will be named that week’s finalist. At the conclusion of the six-week process, there will be a total of 11 honorees (six weekly finalists and five honorable mentions) recognized for their work ethic and character. Each finalist will receive a $1,000 equipment grant for their high school football program, with the grand prize winner earning an additional $9,000 grant for their school and being honored on the field at a future Giants game this season. Selection of the grand prize winner will be based on video submissions explaining why they have the Heart of a Giant.

According to his nomination, Abdur Rahman Ali “exemplifies courage through his willingness to embrace challenges and put his team first. For the past two years, he has been asked to start at four different positions and give up his number multiple times. Each time, he has accepted the challenge with maximum effort and no complaints, becoming an inspiration to his teammates. As a senior, Abdur contributes as a defensive leader and honor student, while balancing academics and football. He also gives back by helping people experiencing homelessness and supporting his community. Through his perseverance, selflessness and commitment to others, Abdur demonstrates what it means to have the Heart of a Giant.”

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