October 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Reaffirming the young African American male EO-wade hudson-C

Reaffirming the young African American male

October 15, 2026 16
Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee FOOT-BHS Douglas

Bloomfield HS senior Makai Douglas is a USA Football Heart of a Giant Award nominee

October 14, 2026 23
Reaffirming the young African American male EO-wade hudson-C

Reaffirming the young African American male

October 14, 2026 36
East Orange Campus HS Jaguars football team defeats Montclair in must-win game FOOT-EOvMontclair130220

East Orange Campus HS Jaguars football team defeats Montclair in must-win game

October 13, 2026 33

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield FIELD-CHSvWestfield 1

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Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-SHP 2

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Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament B-SOCCER-GRpractice1 3

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Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

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