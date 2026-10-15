Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School field hockey team defeated Caldwell and Johnson Regional to extend its winning streak to four games and improved to a 9-2 record on the season.

Claudia Brennan scored on an assist from fellow senior Isabella Vitale in the first quarter and sophomore Carly Junger scored on an assist from freshman Emily Torrisi in the fourth quarter, as the Ridgers defeated Caldwell 2-1 on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at George Washington field.

Sophomore goalkeeper Emily Tromp made six saves.

Vitale scored on an assist from junior Marisa Parikh in overtime to lift the Ridgers to a 2-1 win over Johnson Regional on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Clark.

Parikh scored on an assist from sophomore Katie Brott in the third quarter for the Ridgers.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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