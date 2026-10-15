October 15, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament B-SOCCER-GRpractice1

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament

October 13, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak LOGO-GR Logo Original

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak

October 13, 2026 6
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team rallies past Newark Academy Bloomfield defeated East Orange 25-20, 25-13 on Sept. 28

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team rallies past Newark Academy

October 13, 2026 7
Columbia HS football team enjoys first win of the season FOOT-Columbia

Columbia HS football team enjoys first win of the season

October 15, 2026 11

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LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield FIELD-CHSvWestfield 1

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Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-SHP 2

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Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

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