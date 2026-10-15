Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School field hockey team rolled to a 4-0 win over Westfield on Monday, Oct. 12, at Underhill Sports Complex’s Lynn V. Profeta Field to move to a 9-4-1 record on the season.

It was the Cougars’ first win over Westfield since 2015.

Senior Maddy Popowsky had two goals and one assist. Senior Phoebe Perlman also had two goals and one assist. Junior Zaharia Angelou had one assist. Junior goalkeeper Maddy Klein made eight saves for the shutout.

In their previous game, Popowsky scored on an assist from senior Violet Bennett in the 2-1 loss to Governor Livingston (Berkeley Heights) on Wednesday, Oct. 7, in Berkeley Heights.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia High School field hockey

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