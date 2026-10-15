Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team went 1-1 last week to move its record to 8-5 on the season. On Monday, Oct. 5, the Pirates hosted West Essex at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field. The Pirates defeated the Knights 1-0, when senior Matthew Pasternak scored with 18:12 left in the second half on an assist by junior Giovanni Carnemolla. Another highlight of the match came with 3:30 left in the first half, when senior goalie Liam Collins stopped a West Essex penalty kick. Collins stopped four shots in the afternoon.

On Saturday, Oct. 10, the Pirates hosted St. Anthony’s (Melville, N.Y.), which was ranked No. 10 in the United Soccer Coaches National Poll. In a back-and-forth match, St. Anthony’s won 3-2, when they scored with :14 left in the second half. After the Friars took a 1-0 lead early in the first half, sophomore Gianluca DaSilva scored to tie the match with 5:08 left on an assist from senior Luke Driscoll. The Pirates took a 2-1 lead with 15:06 left in the second half, when senior Oliver Neill scored on assists by juniors Ciaran Bateson and Finnigan Salamone. The Friars tied the score with 9:03 left, before the winning goal was scored. Collins stopped 10 shots in the afternoon.

On Wednesday night, Oct. 7, at Montclair Kimberley Academy, the 52nd Essex County Soccer Tournament was seeded. The top seeds were No. 1 St. Benedict’s, No. 2 West Orange, No. 3 Seton Hall Prep, No. 4 Montclair Kimberley, No. 5 Glen Ridge, No. 6 Columbia, No. 7 West Essex and No. 8 Millburn. The Pirates will host the winner of No. 19 Barringer and No. 14 Livingston on Friday, Oct. 16, at 4 p.m. in a first-round match.

The Pirates have won nine titles and appeared in 15 title matches, which included 10 consecutive finals from 2014-24. The 2020 tournament was not held due to COVID–19. The Pirates also won four consecutive titles from 2019-23.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

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