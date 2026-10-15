Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament

October 15, 2026

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Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the fourth year in a row CROSS-SHP 09.30

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the fourth year in a row

October 13, 2026 8
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational LOGO-WO

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational

October 6, 2026 60
Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

October 6, 2026 66
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s LOGO-SHP

Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s

October 6, 2026 62

Related Stories

CROSS-SHP 09.30
2 minutes read

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team wins Super Essex Conference–American Division title for the fourth year in a row

Jeff Goldberg October 13, 2026 8
LOGO-WO
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West Orange HS boys soccer team is No. 2 seed in the Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino October 13, 2026 9
LOGO-WO
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Seton Hall Prep cross-country team improves to 7-0, posts fine efforts at the Shore Coaches Invitational

Jeff Goldberg October 6, 2026 60
LOGO-SHP
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Seton Hall Prep soccer team drops two matches during the week

Jeff Goldberg October 6, 2026 66
LOGO-WO
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West Orange HS boys soccer team enjoys nine-game winning streak

Joe Ragozzino October 6, 2026 60
LOGO-SHP
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Seton Hall Prep football team falls to St. Peter’s

Jeff Goldberg October 6, 2026 62

LOCAL SPORTS

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield FIELD-CHSvWestfield 1

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield

October 13, 2026 2
Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament LOGO-SHP 2

Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament

October 13, 2026 3
Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament B-SOCCER-GRpractice1 3

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament

October 13, 2026 5
Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak LOGO-GR Logo Original 4

Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak

October 13, 2026 6

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FIELD-CHSvWestfield
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Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield

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LOGO-SHP
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Seton Hall Prep soccer team defeats West Essex 1-0, receives No. 3 seed in Essex County Tournament

Jeff Goldberg October 13, 2026 3
B-SOCCER-GRpractice1
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Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team receives No. 5 seed in the Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino October 13, 2026 5
LOGO-GR Logo Original
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Glen Ridge HS field hockey team enjoys four-game winning streak

Joe Ragozzino October 13, 2026 6