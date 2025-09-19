Seton Hall Prep soccer team wins two games, improves to 5-0

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won two matches last week to raise its record to 5-0 on the season. On Wednesday, Sept. 10, the Pirates hosted Montclair High School and defeated the Mounties 2-1 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Senior Clayton Thomas threw the ball in to sophomore Ciaran Bateson, who headed it to sophomore Henry Foucaud, who scored with 15:18 left in the first half.

In the second half, Montclair tied the score at 1-1 with 25:02 left.

Less than 8 minutes later, junior William Pearce connected on a penalty kick to give the Pirates a 2-1 lead.

After the match, Pearce said, “I felt good with the win and the goal gave us momentum against a very good Montclair team for the rest of the game.”

On Sunday, Sept. 14, the Pirates traveled to the Westtown School in West Chester, Pa., to participate in the Mainline High School Jamboree. They faced the Landon School from Bethesda, Md. The Pirates defeated the Bears 2-0.

In the first half, senior Bernardo Tinajero passed the ball to senior Cian O’Connor, who passed it to sophomore Giovanni Carnemolla in front of the goal and he scored with 6:33 left. In the second half, junior Maxime Tellier passed the ball to Tinajero, who scored just in front of the penalty area to make it 2-0 with 1:24 left in the match.

After the match, SHP head coach Marty Berman said, “It was a hell of a win today. The team really stepped up today. It was a real team victory today.”

This week, the Pirates will host Nutley on Friday, Sept. 19, at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field.

Photos Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

SHP vs. Montclair (Sept. 10)

