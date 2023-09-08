Seton Hall welcomes its Class of 2027

Seton Hall University welcomed 1,565 freshmen to campus this year, an increase of 50 students over last year’s freshman class.

More than 24,000 students applied to Seton Hall this year, marking the second largest total in Seton Hall history. The average GPA of the incoming students was 3.68, the average SAT score was 1310 and the average ACT score was 30, according to a press release from the University.

This was the third year of test-optional admissions.

In the three years prior to test-optional admissions, SAT scores averaged 1232; in 2011 the incoming class had an SAT score of 1139. GPA, the reporting of which is not optional, has also risen considerably over the last decade: from 3.44 in 2013 and 3.45 in 2014, to 3.68 this year and last.

More than a third of the incoming class are the first in their family to attend college, while a third are Pell eligible. Nearly half of the incoming class identify as students of color.

Nationally, undergraduate enrollment has declined by 15% over the last decade; at Seton Hall enrollment has increased by more than 10%.

“Value shows and people have come to know that we are a school of opportunity intensely focused on the success and well-being of our students,” said Seton Hall

University Senior Vice President for Enrollment Management Alyssa McCloud. “Seton Hall is also deeply committed to return on investment – and that shows in the achievements of our graduates and the independent studies that gauge ROI.”

For 2022, Seton Hall University has a 98.5% overall employment rate.

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce ranked 1,700 public and private colleges and universities for return on investment over the course of a graduate’s workforce career.

The Georgetown research found that Seton Hall alumni can expect to reap an additional $1.4 million in earnings during the course of their career by virtue of their degree, which placed the University at 175 among the 1700 schools – the Top 10% nationally.

This year’s freshmen come from 39 states and 22 countries and include a set of triplets.