Celebrating courage and talent

ORANGE — The University of Orange’s Music City program presented its Tenth Annual “Remembering Rosa: A Concert for Peace” on Dec. 5 in the Heywood Avenue School auditorium.

The event celebrated the 70th anniversary of the first day of the 1955 Montgomery Bus Boycott and the 125th anniversary of the widely-recognized Black National Anthem, “Lift Every Voice & Sing.” In commemoration of these monumental events, the community gathered to celebrate this rich history of unity and courage in the face of difficult times.

The evening’s program brought together artists of all ages, from 8 to 84 years old. The crowd enjoyed performances by University of Orange’s (UofO) intergenerational community choir, the “select” choir from Ebenezer Baptist Church (EBC), and the Heywood Avenue School Choir conducted by Katie Wiley.

The East Orange Public Schools Dancers, led by Tiara Knox, wowed the crowd with a trio rendition of “Fallen Angels.”

Another highlight was the awarding of an honorary doctorate to Tabitha St. Bernard Jacobs, a parent and community member who was pivotal in the inception of the steel pan teaching program at UofO, helping to raise money for the first pans and personally overseeing the artisanal craftsmanship in Trinidad.

The UofO Steel Band, formed in August 2024, played several selections, including a surprise Christmas-themed medley. The young steel pan players then joined the Remembering Rosa Adult Community Choir for the finale: an arrangement of Bob Marley’s “One Love.” In a lively end to the night, the Rev. William Rutherford of Ebenezer Baptist delighted the audience by joining as the solo vocalist.

The concert was co-hosted by UofO, EBC, and the Orange Public Schools. The organizing committee included: Douglas Farrand and Margaux Simmons, who are co-directors of the Music City Program, Winston Nelson, Mariel Johnson, and Tisa Singleton.

“As an educator, what I valued with Remembering Rosa and the University of Orange is that they create spaces for children to be celebrated, and for children to perform and show their talents,” said Johnson, who taught in the Orange Public Schools. “I started as an educator bringing my students to perform, and because it’s been so good, I’ve joined the organizing team. One of the highlights is this community choir we have created, bringing the students and the adults together to sing.”

Reflecting on 10 years of Remembering Rosa, Rutherford said he was “honored to have attended eight of the ten concerts”

“Honoring Rosa Parks, particularly in this fashion, joyfully celebrating hard-won victories together and highlighting individual and collective sacrifice and courage is more important this year than in any of the prior nine, with everything happening and anticipated happening to communities like ours,” Rutherford said.

This event also launched the tenth year of UofO’s Music City program. Recently awarded a grant from the NJ Economic Development Agency, Music City’s tenth year of programming continues in 2026 with a robust program of steel pan classes, community choir rehearsals, the annual Music City Festival in mid-May, and a full Summer of live music performances. For more information, go to universityoforange.org.

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry