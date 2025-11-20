Friends of Watsessing Park plant 20 new trees

Essex County’s Watsessing Park is getting greener, thanks to a new tree planting effort by the Friends of Watsessing Park Conservancy.

The group recently planted 20 new trees in the 69-acre county park which straddles the Bloomfield/East Orange border. Several of the trees were planted in an area along the banks of the Second River, where a stand of ash trees had to be cut down several years ago due to damage from ash borer beetles.

“Adding more trees is especially important in the semi-urban environment surrounding Watsessing Park,” said Conservancy President Rich Moseson, “as trees help reduce summertime heat, add oxygen to the air, help stabilize streambanks, and help mitigate flooding after heavy rains.”

“Many of the trees in Watsessing Park are nearing the end of their lifespans,” said Tree Committee chair Tim Johnson, “so adding new trees now is essential to preserving the park’s environmental benefits for future generations. It is the conservancy’s goal to add 10-15 new trees per year to the park on an ongoing basis.”

Johnson added that the committee’s focus is on native species that are appropriate for the terrain in which they are being planted. Species selected for this planting included pin oak, bald cypress, eastern white pine, tulip poplar, Princeton elm, sweet gum and willow.

The Friends of Watsessing Park Conservancy works with the Essex County Parks Department and the surrounding community to enhance the natural beauty of Watsessing Park and to educate the public about environmental matters and the health benefits offered by parks and other green spaces. For more information, visit https://www.friendsofwatsessing.org.

