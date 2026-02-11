Irvington man convicted for East Orange murder

A 23-year-old man is facing 30 years to life in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting a man in East Orange that he wrongly thought belonged to a rival gang.

David Parker, 23, of Irvington, was convicted in a jury trial of first-degree murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, according to a press release from Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The jury returned its verdict of guilty on Feb. 5, after four days of testimony.

Parker was convicted in the fatal shooting of Prince Sweeney 35, of East Orange, on Aug. 9, 2021.

The prosecution proved that Parker, his brother Rahman Polen, and two others drove to North Munn Street in East Orange in a stolen sports car, looking for someone to kill in retaliation for the 2017 gang-related shooting of Polen.

Sweeney was walking down North Munn Street with a friend when the defendant’s car pulled up next to him. Parker and the other occupants exchanged words with Sweeney. The vehicle then drove up the street, and Parker, who is affiliated with the Bloods gang, mistakenly identified Sweeney as a member of the rival Crips gang.

Parker exited the vehicle and fired 10 rounds from an MP15 rifle, striking Sweeney once in the chest and killing him.

Assistant Prosecutor Brian Pollock and Assistant Prosecutor Christian Marin tried the case before Judge Christopher Romanyshyn.

“David Parker executed the victim for simply walking down the street in what Parker believed was rival gang territory,” Pollock said. “This verdict should serve as a warning to anyone who engages in this kind of brutal crime that we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

Marin added, “We hope this verdict brings the victim’s family some measure of closure and that they feel that justice has been served.”

The prosecutors also thanked investigators from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Orange Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced on March 27. He faces a minimum of 30 years to life in prison.

