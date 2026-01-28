Looking for their future selves

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About 150 high school students from East Orange got a chance last week to hear some wisdom aimed at helping them in the future.

“It is my hope that you will hear something today that will compel you to your future self,” East Orange Campus High School Principal Taniesha Whitaker said. “You are my brown boys and the world doesn’t always love brown boys.”

The wisdom was dispensed at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Quarter Zip Wednesday Chat and Chew held at East Orange Campus High School for male students in any of the district’s three high schools.

EOCHS Disciplinarian Leslie Farrell led the event which included East Orange Superintendent of Schools Christopher Irving, Mayor Ted R. Green, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and East Orange Councilperson Bergson Leneus. Emmanuel Cherilien, who is also known as Dr. Tank, moderated the event.

The audience consisted of 150 male students from EOCHS, STEM Academy High School, and Cicely L. Tyson Community High School. Attendance was voluntary and the first 50 to register received ¼ zip sweaters.

Farrell said the ¼ zip theme grows out of a social media trend that swaps streetwear like Nike Tech fleece for quarter-zip pullovers as a symbol of personal elevation, ambition, and a more grown-up, polished lifestyle, signifying a shift from casual to sophisticated dressing for job interviews, school, or networking.

“The purpose is to enhance the movement that they’ve started and advance the civil rights movement,” Farrell said “Students are living in the manifestation of Dr. King’s dream and the goal is to help them unlock their own dreams.”

The guest speakers talked to the students about Dr. Martin Luther King, specifically focusing on his teen years. They also talked about their personal journeys, particularly moments that shaped their growth, purpose, or perspective as a young person

“Anytime you can have young men of color discuss and have conversations about their voice, education and future it’s a great thing,” Irving said. “It’s important because we live in a culture that doesn’t celebrate the voices of young men no matter what their color.”

Irving said the event was for young men but they will also have events for young women.

Green said he was at the event because he believes it’s important to support young people. He wants them to give back to the community and take on important roles.

“We want them to know we are counting on them to be productive young men,” Green said. “It’s important to show them we support them.”

Cherilien is an education specialist with more than 20 years of experience in education and leadership and is the founding executive director of TANK EdDucates LLC. He speaks nationwide through professional development sessions, keynote addresses, and training workshops on various subjects, including servant leadership and social justice.

Cherilien explained that he got the nickname Tank in high school but now it’s an acronym standing for Teaching Advocacy Necessary Knowledge.

In his opening remarks he talked about the work he does in prisons. He said the regret he hears most often from incarcerated individuals is that they wished they had taken high school more seriously and worked harder.

Cherilien asked students what occupations they might like to have after high school but he ruled out professional sports and entertainment. He pointed out how few people actually make it in those fields and encouraged people to find themselves.

“You’ve got to find out who you are supposed to be,” he said. “If you are looking at everyone else, you will never find yourself.”

The event included breakout sessions where the participants separated into smaller groups and talked about topics suggested by Cherilien. The topics included questions such as “When do I feel ahead?”; “When do I feel behind?”; “When do I feel pressure?”

Leneus addressed the group, talking about Martin Luther King’s teen years, and his own experience growing up. Leneus said he had a daughter as a teenager and had to grow up overnight.

He said he had to learn quickly that successful habits done over time will help you move forward while bad habits done over time will stunt your growth.

“If you are going through a hard time, lean on God and develop good habits, done consistently,” Leneus said. “Develop successful habits and you will see the fruit of that tree.”

Farrell talked about King in his later teen years and the pressure King felt to be like his father, who was a minister. King wondered whether he wanted a life of comfort or contribution, Farrell said.

“Pay attention to the words that you speak, pay attention to the words that you hear,” Farrell said “Dr. King learned that the words he was speaking could change the world.”

Farrell cautioned the students that they would be confronted with tough decisions in the future.

“You have the power of choice, choose the right thing,” Farrell said. “Choose what’s right for you, choose what’s best for your family, your community.”

