Nutley HS boys bowling team rolling to success this season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys bowling team is having a strong season so far this winter.

The Raiders had a recent 8-2 record, including 7-1 n the Super Essex Conference–American Division, which is the top division in the conference.

Junior Jackson Veneziano had a 211.6 average on the season, including a high game of 266. Sophomore Benjamin Johnson also had a high game of 266 and was averaging 208.83 for the Raiders.

Other key NHS bowlers are freshman Jacob Capalaran (177.96), senior Patrick Markey (177.14), senior Kaiden Cerniglia-Rapavi (177) and sophomore Gavin Cerniglia-Rapavi.

At the Essex County Team Tournament on Jan. 20 at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover, the Raiders finished second overall in the team standings with a 2,906 score. Seton Hall Prep won the team title with a 3,054 score.

Veneziano finished sixth with a 646 series and Johnson was 12th with a 598 series, qualifying for the ECT individual competition on Jan. 22 at Hanover Lanes.

The NHS girls bowling team had a 1-9 record this season, but they have one of the top bowlers in the county in senior Brooklyn Robinson, who had a 479 series to finish second at the Essex County Team Tournament on Jan. 20 at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.

Robinson also had the high game of the tournament at 213 and qualified for the ECT individual competition on Jan. 22 at Hanover Lanes.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry