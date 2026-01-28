Columbia HS boys indoor track team wins Essex County title

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys indoor track and field team captured the boys team title at the Essex County Individual Championships on Jan. 21 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

In the 1,600-meter run, senior Leo Klint took first place in 4 minutes, 28.30 seconds, junior Levi Taber-Kewene took second in 4:31.97 and senior Christian Caravetta was seventh in 4:38.07.

The novice 4×800-meter relay team took first place in 9:08.05. The runners were junior Dominic Simonetti, sophomore Samuel Berlin, freshman Nolan Lubomski and sophomore Ethan Hart.

In the pole vault, junior Parker Howell took first place at 10 feet and sophomore James Kemp placed fifth at 9 feet.

Junior Ike Bradburd placed second in the shot put at 48 feet, 1.75 inches.

Klint placed third in the 3,200-meter run in 10:12.11.

In the 800-meter run, Taber-Kewene placed fifth in 2:00.78 and junior Julius Marshall was seventh in 2:01.53.

The 4×400-meter relay team placed fifth in 3:31.06. The runners were senior Jasiel Phair, senior Nate Wack, Marshall and junior Lucian Caracciolo.

The novice 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 3:47.03. The runners were sophomore Claudeny Jean, senior Aidan Lyons, senior Maddox Williams and freshman Blake Waite.

The CHS girls team finished fourth overall in the girls team standings.

Senior Keira Monagle won the 1,600-meter run in 5:15.19, while senior Kendall Waite placed fourth in 5:21.69 and senior Gwendowlyn Butkus placed sixth in 5:26.34.

Junior Kuylyn Latney earned sixth-place medals in both the 55-meter dash (7.42) and 200-meter dash (26.35).

The novice 4×800-meter relay team took first place in 10:34.93. The runners were freshman Cecily Taber-Kewene, freshman Niko Reese, senior Stella Bergman and junior Elizabeth Leahy.

In the 800-meter run, Monagle placed third in 2:22.61 and Waite placed fifth in 2:25.85.

The 4×400-meter relay team took third place in 4:14.79. The runners were junior Kuylyn Latney, senior Anna Cooper, Butkus and junior Tatiana Pilet.

The novice 4×400 relay team took first place in 4:32.41. The runners were junior Amelia Stetson, freshman Daphne Katz, freshman Tess Bickart-Hughes and sophomore Lucy Deiboldt.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Track and Field

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry