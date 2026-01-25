Seton Hall Prep indoor track team places third at Essex County relays

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep indoor track and Field team participated in the Essex County Indoor Relays at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y. last week. The Pirates finished in third place with 34 points. Their top finishers were:

4×55-meter shuttle relay: sixth place, 34.51 seconds.

4×200 relay: fifth place, 1 minute, 32.82 seconds.

4×400 relay: fifth place, 3:32.43.

4×800 relay: second place, 8:22.64.

Sprint medley relay: fourth place, 3:42.44.

Distance medley relay: first place, 10:58.50.

High jump: senior Malachi Michel, third place, 6 feet.

Shot put: junior Domenic Carratello, sixth place, 41 feet, 2.50 inches.

