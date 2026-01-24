Seton hall Prep ice hockey team skates to strong wins

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep ice hockey team went 2-1 last week to even its record at 6-6 on the season.

The Pirates dropped a 3-1 decision to Pope John XXIII (Sparta) at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange on Jan. 12. Junior Nicolas Wierzbowski opened the scoring for the Pirates with 11:11 left in the first period on assists by juniors Christian Jaworski and Dylan Mesler. Pope John tied the score at 1-1 with just :27 left in the period. The Lions took a 2-1 lead in the second period and scored an insurance goal in the third period. Sophomore goalie Cayden Hoyler had 25 saves.

The Pirates defeated Bergen Catholic 5-2 at Codey Arena on Jan. 14. They jumped out to a 2-0 lead with goals at 11:13 left in the first period – freshman Elliot Kim from sophomore Ryan Temo and just :38 later, Jaworski from junior Owen McCree and senior John Renzullo. In the third period, Bergen Catholic scored two goals to cut the Pirate lead to 3-2. Mesler scored two goals to give the Pirates a 5-2 lead on assists by Jaworski (two), McCree and Renzullo. Hoyler had 24 saves.

The next day, the Pirates traveled to the Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell to take on Gloucester Catholic. Seton Hall won 8-1. Senior goalie Vincenzo Distasio had nine saves for Seton Hall. The goal scorers were Mesler (two), sophomore Ronald Ziegler (two), Jaworski, Renzullo, freshman Brayden McCree and junior Ben Winston. Assists were from Jaworski (three), Owen McCree (two), Mesler, sophomore Connor Jewell, senior Sean Tolkacz and junior Luca Burgio.

About the Author Jeff Goldberg Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry