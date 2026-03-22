Man guilty of sexually assaulting child

A jury has convicted a Newark man of physically assaulting an adult woman and sexually assaulting a minor in Irvington in 2024.

Caream Davis, 46, of Newark, was found guilty of two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault, one count of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree aggravated assault, one count of third-degree aggravated assault, one count of third-degree making terroristic threats, one count of third-degree criminal restraint, and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Assistant Prosecutor Logan Teisch and Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Wagner tried the case before Judge Michael L. Ravin, according to a press release from Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.

The jury returned the verdict on Friday, March 6, 2026, following a four-day trial and two days of deliberations.

The prosecution proved that Davis punched a 51-year-old woman from behind while she was walking her dogs in the early hours of June 3, 2024, knocking her to the ground. He then repeatedly punched her while she was still on the ground. The defendant then walked a few blocks away, where he encountered a minor who was also walking his dog. After engaging the minor in conversation, he grabbed him by the neck, strangled him, and carried him to the side of a building, where he sexually assaulted him. Davis also threatened to kill the victim during the attack.

The defendant fled New Jersey to Richmond, Va. in the days following the attack. He was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and Richmond Police Department on June 5. He was extradited to New Jersey on June 10.

“The victims went outside that morning to simply walk their dogs. They could not have imagined how that ordinary task would change their lives forever. Both victims endured a harrowing ordeal at the hands of the defendant. The extraordinary courage it took for them to confront him in court cannot be overstated,” said Teisch.

Assistant Prosecutor Patrick Wagner added “This outcome was only possible because of the bravery shown by the victims and the diligent work of the investigators involved. We thank the jury for their time and ultimately returning a just verdict.”

Davis is scheduled for sentencing on July 20. He faces a sentence ranging from 30 years to life in prison.

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