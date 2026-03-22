Man guilty of sexually assaulting child

March 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS Unified basketball team wins state championship SPORTS-BHS Unified

Bloomfield HS Unified basketball team wins state championship

March 18, 2026 18
West Orange HS indoor track athletes achieve national success TRACK-WO nationals

West Orange HS indoor track athletes achieve national success

March 18, 2026 30
Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team’s season celebrated B-HOOPS-GR team

Glen Ridge HS boys basketball team’s season celebrated

March 18, 2026 31
Photo Gallery: Everyone’s Irish on parade day WO-St Pat Parade13-C

Photo Gallery: Everyone’s Irish on parade day

March 18, 2026 42

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LOCAL SPORTS

West Orange HS girls basketball team finishes another banner campaign G-HOOPS-WOsection1 1

West Orange HS girls basketball team finishes another banner campaign

March 18, 2026 5
West Orange HS football seniors honored at college signing event FOOT-WO signings 2

West Orange HS football seniors honored at college signing event

March 18, 2026 12
Glen Ridge HS athletes honored for college choices SPORTS-GR signings 3

Glen Ridge HS athletes honored for college choices

March 18, 2026 24
Bloomfield HS Unified basketball team wins state championship SPORTS-BHS Unified 4

Bloomfield HS Unified basketball team wins state championship

March 18, 2026 18

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