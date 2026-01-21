Recognized as a Changemaker

East Orange resident Nadine Wright-Arbubakrr, who founded a nonprofit that provides a variety of support to children and families affected by autism, has been recognized by the National Football League with an Inspire Change Changemaker Award.

The award recognizes an individual making a difference in their community with their social justice work, either individually or as part of a community organization, according to a press release from the NFL.

Each Inspire Change Changemaker was selected by their local NFL team and received a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, paid directly to a non-profit organization of their choice.

Changemakers also received special recognition at each team’s Inspire Change game during Week 15 or 16.

Wright-Arbubakrr earned a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing from Felician College. She worked in both the East Orange and Newark public school systems and currently serves on the East Orange Public School District Board.

She is married to Hassan Arbubakrr, who was drafted and played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1983, the Minnesota Vikings in 1984, and played four seasons in the Canadian Football League until 1988.

Wright-Arbubakrr worked in the banking industry for more than 20 years until their son, Nassan, was diagnosed with autism. Once she discovered the lack of support for children with autism in her community, she set out to make a change for her son and those around her.

In 2012, Wright-Arbubakrr founded Nassan’s Place, a nonprofit that provides affordable educational and recreational programs, support services, emergency assistance, and more to children and families affected by autism in and around under-served inner-city communities. Wright-Arbubakrr envisions a world where zip codes don’t dictate access to essential resources. Her mantra, “Nassan’s Place can’t stop the diagnosis, but we can help the families affected by it,” encapsulates her unwavering commitment to empowering, educating, and elevating families living with an autism diagnosis.

As a mother of four, Wright-Arbubakrr knows an autism diagnosis affects the entire family, and designs events with them in mind. Nassan’s Place hosts monthly sensory-friendly movie days, trips to sporting events and Broadway shows, holiday celebrations, and more.

During the Annual Parent/Caregiver Retreat, Wright-Arbubakrr provides on-site childcare for children with autism and their siblings, removing barriers for families to access emotional support and education. Additional offerings include teen dances, Autism After School Enrichment, Saturday Inclusion Basketball camps, autism awareness events, empowerment luncheons, and caregiver mental health support.

Wright-Arbubakrr’s dedication has earned her local, state, and federal support from leaders including the late Lt. Gov. Sheila Y. Oliver, the late Congressman Donald Payne Jr., and East Orange Mayor Ted R. Green.

Inspired by her work, the City of East Orange launched its first- ever Summer Enrichment Program for children with autism, and appointed Wright-Arbubakrr to lead it. She has also partnered with the City of Newark for the past four years to run a full-day, seven-week autism-friendly summer camp. Her influence led both cities to launch award-winning autism swim programs, and in 2022, Newark opened its first sensory-friendly park.

In recognition of her impact, Mayor Ras J. Baraka and the City of Newark gifted Nassan’s Place a site for a state-of-the-art autism center with affordable housing. Wright-Arbubakrr is now working to raise funds to build it.

Nadine learned of the award when she and her family were invited to lunch at MetLife Stadium with Pro Bowler Brian Burns. The moment became even more meaningful as Nadine learned that the honor includes a $10,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to Nassan’s Place, along with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Nadine and a guest to attend the Super Bowl in February 2026.

