Saying goodbye after 60 years

Tom Panitch wanted to be a history teacher but went to dental school instead.

His father had opened an Irvington dental practice in 1921. Panitch came onboard in 1966.

Currently a West Caldwell resident, Panitch lived in Irvington from 1938 to 1966. His dental practice is on Mrytle Avenue.

He went to Temple University in Philadelphia to learn the practice. But he didn’t like the school.

“They intentionally treat you difficult to make you stress harder to succeed,” he said. “I have no fond memories except the friends I met.

“Dental school was a means to an end. It wasn’t a fun time. I don’t think anyone has fond memories of dental school but the rewards at the end were worth it.”

Following dental school, Panitch served in the U.S. Army, spending a two-year residency in Fort Knox, Kentucky. His original request was to serve in Fort Dix and come home on weekends and start building his practice. Instead, he was sent to Fort Knox, where he was able to enroll in a residency program.

“They had an oral surgeon, a person specializing in root canal, a specialist for gum disease,” he said.

“They trained us. It was great. I was very lucky. I’m glad Fort Dix didn’t work out. I got the training to be a good dentist.”

After decades in the dental industry, Panitch says that it’s changed tremendously.

“The biggest changes we have now, we have digital X-rays,” he said. “I take an X-ray; it comes up immediately. I can take 15 to 20 angles. I don’t have to give radiation. Makes diagnosis easier.”

Continuing he said, “The materials that are available in labs to make crowns; nothing is metal. Crowns are healthier for patients.

“Dentistry is advancing every day. My son is a third generation dentist. If I have a problem, he’ll make the diagnosis I was unable to make. It’s for the better. It’s a benefit for the patient. Patients get good dentistry and good diagnosis.”

With all the advancements in dentistry, Panitch would not advise someone to go to dental school today.

“My son has been a dentist (for) 20 years. He might say the same thing,” he said. “He sees what’s going on. It’s an expensive business to be in. Your overhead is astronomical. You need a hygienist, you need assistants.”

In addition, every two years Panitch puts in 20 hours of continuing education.

But now that he’s retiring, he plans to do more traveling with his wife of 63 years. They own a house in Lavalette and spend a lot of time at the Jersey shore. They also go to Aruba a couple times a year.

Panitch is also a member of the Chamber of Commerce in Irvington and treasurer of the Springfield Avenue Business Improvement District.

