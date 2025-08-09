Seton Hall Prep grads enjoying success in Ivy League

Seton Hall Prep 2023 graduates Ryan Matulonis and Xavier Donaldson, who are current members of the track and field teams at the University of Pennsylvania and Princeton University, respectively, enjoyed stellar performances at the World University Games, which took place July 21-27, in Germany.

Matulonis and Donaldson, representing the United States, were members of the 4×400-meter relay team that came in second place in 3 minutes 04.34 seconds, behind winner Poland (3:03.64).

In addition, Matulonis clocked 49.38 seconds to finish in second place in the 400-meter hurdles, just .09 seconds behind winner Berke Akcam, of Turkey.

Matulonis competed at the 2024 Olympic Team Trials, where he was a semifinalist. At UPenn, he is a two-time outdoor Second Team All-American in the 400m hurdles. This past spring, he finished 15th in the NCAA Division 1 Championships in the 400m hurdles, after winning the Ivy League Championships title with a 49.54. This past spring at Princeton, Donaldson took fourth place in the 400 meters in Ivy League Heptagonal Championships.

Matulonis and Donaldson enjoyed stellar senior seasons at SHP. At the 2023 state indoor Meet of Champions, the duo were members of the 4×400-meter relay team that took second place. In the 400-meter dash, Donaldson also took first place in a meet-record 47.35 and Matulonis took fourth place. In the spring of 2023, Matulonis won the 400-meter hurdles and Donaldson swept the 100, 200 and 400 dashes at the Non-Pubic “A” state meet.

At the state Meet of Champions, Donaldson took third place in the 200-meter dash and Matulonis took fourth place in 400-meter hurdles.