Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — The Columbia High School girls soccer team, in the midst of a strong season, hopes to make a solid run in the Essex County Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Cougars will host ninth-seeded West Orange in the second round of the ECT on Saturday, Oct. 17. Both teams received byes in the first round.

The winner of Columbia and West Orange will face either No. 1 seed Livingston, No. 16 seed Cedar Grove or No. 17 Belleville in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Oct. 20. The first-round winner between Cedar Grove and Belleville will visit Livingston in the second round.

The semifinal round is Saturday, Oct. 24, hosted by Livingston. The championship game is Wednesday, Oct. 28, hosted by Caldwell at 7 p.m.

The Cougars lost at Verona 4-1 on Friday, Oct. 9, to move to a 9-2 record on the season. Verona moved to 8-2-1.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia girls soccer

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