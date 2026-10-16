Glen Ridge HS football team seeks to regroup

GLEN RIDGE — The Glen Ridge High School football team lost at Caldwell 41-14 on Friday, Oct. 9, for its third loss in a row to move to a 2-5 record on the season. Caldwell moved to 6-0.

Glen Ridge is idle this week and will host Whippany Park on Saturday, Oct. 24, at noon at Hurrell Field.

It will be the Ridgers’ first home game since the first game of the season back on Saturday, Aug. 29, when they defeated West Side 20-14 in overtime.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino

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