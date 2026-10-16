October 16, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Payne Tech LOGO-CHS Cougar

Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Payne Tech

October 13, 2026 1
Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing Mateo Green

Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing

October 13, 2026 5
Bloomfield HS boys soccer team prevails in first round of the Essex County Tournament B-SOCCER-BHSvNA4

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team prevails in first round of the Essex County Tournament

October 13, 2026 3
Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield FIELD-CHSvWestfield

Columbia HS field hockey team rolls past Westfield

October 13, 2026 12

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LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS football team seeks to regroup FOOT-GRpractice3 1

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Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Payne Tech LOGO-CHS Cougar 2

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Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing Mateo Green 3

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