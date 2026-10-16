West Orange HS girls soccer team to visit Columbia in Essex County Tournament first round

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School girls soccer team hopes to make a good run in the Essex County Tournament.

The ninth-seeded Mountaineers will visit No. 8 seed Columbia in the second round on Saturday, Oct. 17, at Underhill Sports Complex in Maplewood at 4 p.m.

The winner between West Orange and Columbia will advance to the quarterfinal round on Tuesday, Oct. 20, against either No. 1 seed Livingston, No. 16 seed Cedar Grove or No. 17 seed Belleville.

The semifinal round is Saturday, Oct. 24, hosted by Livingston. The championship game is Wednesday, Oct. 28, hosted by Caldwell, at 7 p.m.

Montclair Kimberley Academy is the No. 2 seed. Verona is No.3 and Montclair is No. 4.

Sophomore Kendall Lacy scored two goals to lead the Mountaineers to a 6-0 win over Nutley on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at home. Junior Kayla Thmpson had one goal and two assists. Avery Warren, Freshman Abigail Brady and freshman Altagracia Bruno each had one goal. Rhea Evans collected three assists. Junior Casey Oliver added one assist. Senior goalie Niara Boodie made nine saves and freshman goalie Sophia Gomes had one save for the Mountaineers, who snapped a four-game losing streak.

WOHS lost at Johnson Regional on Saturday, Oct. 10, in Clark.

The Mountaineers defeated Glen Ridge 3-0 on Monday, Oct. 12, to move to a 5-7-1 record on the season. Senior Omolola Kalejaye scored two goals and junior Kayla Thompson had one goal and one assist. Freshman Rhea Evans had one assist and senior Niara Boddie made seven saves.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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