Residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of the open space question on the ballot.

Yes vote totaled 3,715, or 71% of the total votes cast while 1,517, or 28.99% voted no.

The vote was to increase the Open Space and Historic Preservation Trust Fund tax levy from $0.01 to $0.02 per $100 of assessed property value. The increase, which was estimated to raise the average property tax by $85 annually, was proposed to generate additional funding for the maintenance and improvement of local parks and open spaces.

This funding is intended to be used for projects like the River Greenway and Cameron Recreation areas, park maintenance, and ADA-accessible playground upgrades.

Proponents say the increased funding is necessary to maintain and improve existing park assets, which are heavily used, and to address a deficit in the recommended amount of open space for the town. Opponents of the increase have expressed concerns about rising property taxes, the fund’s management, and the fact that little new open space has been acquired in the past.

