Jingle Brawls 2 is set for Dec. 5, as area police and firefighters compete in the ring for a worthy cause

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Mark your calendar for Friday, Dec. 5, for Jingle Brawls 2. And this time, it’s going to be bigger, louder and more electrifying than ever before!

Legacy Boxing Club, located at 341 Cortlandt St. in Belleville, is once again hosting the ultimate throwdown, where first responders and military heroes trade badges for boxing gloves—all to fight for a powerful cause.

There will be a total of 16 bouts, with the Paterson Police Department Boxing team having the most officers. The Clifton PD and Fire, Jersey City, Hoboken, Newark, Howell, West Deptford Township, East Orange Fire and Orange PDs also will participate.

This high-impact amateur boxing fundraiser supports the Legacy Youth Boxing Program, giving young athletes the equipment, training and opportunities they need to grow strong, in and out of the ring.

Every punch thrown is a step toward building confidence, discipline and brighter futures.

Last year’s inaugural event was a night to remember – with 18 explosive bouts, 18 belt winners and an army of supporters packing the gym with nonstop energy.

The Paterson PD took home the Team Belt after a dominant performance, while teams from East Orange Fire, Jersey City Fire, State Police, Newark, Hoboken, Bloomfield and the Passaic and Essex County prosecutors’ offices brought the fire.

One of the most unforgettable moments of the night? Orange PD’s Samantha Rossi stepping up in the only female bout, proving that strength, grit and determination have no limits.

This year’s event is going even harder. More fights. More belts. More heart.

Registration is now open for police, fire, EMS and military personnel ready to fight for today’s youth. Sign up here: https://www.konquer.club/events/924

Tickets go on sale on Sept. 1.

To purchase tickets, visit: events.humanitix.com/jinglebrawls2025

Want to support without stepping into the ring? Become a Belt Sponsor and help Legacy Boxing Club crown its champions while fueling its youth program.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Yessenia Montalvo at 201-218-3848.

These brave men and women serve us every day – now they’re giving back in a whole new way.

Photo Courtesy of Legacy Boxing Club

About the Author Editor Editor Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry