Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys soccer team, under head coach Sal Melillo, featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, voted by the divisional coaches.

First Team: senior Sebastian Stroczan, junior Anthony Navarro and senior Patrick Sceppaguercio.

Second Team: freshman Nicolas Oramas and junior Sebastian Henao.

Honorable Mention: junior Tsotne “Sammy” Buzariashvili.

The Raiders enjoyed a solid season, finishing with an 11-7-3 record.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino

Nutley vs. Bloomfield (Oct. 1)

