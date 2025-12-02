Nutley HS boys soccer players earn All-Super Essex Conference honors

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys soccer team, under head coach Sal Melillo, featured several players who earned All–Super Essex Conference–Colonial Division honors, voted by the divisional coaches.
- First Team: senior Sebastian Stroczan, junior Anthony Navarro and senior Patrick Sceppaguercio.
- Second Team: freshman Nicolas Oramas and junior Sebastian Henao.
- Honorable Mention: junior Tsotne “Sammy” Buzariashvili.
The Raiders enjoyed a solid season, finishing with an 11-7-3 record.
Photos by Joe Ragozzino
Nutley vs. Bloomfield (Oct. 1)