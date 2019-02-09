Seton Hall University to host graduate open house on Feb. 23

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Seton Hall University will host its annual graduate open house on Saturday, Feb. 23, from noon to 3 p.m. in Bethany Hall on the South Orange campus.

Representatives from graduate degree and certificate programs in high-demand fields of business, communication, diplomacy and international relations, education, health and medical sciences, law, nursing, science and theology will be available to meet with attendees face-to-face to speak about admission requirements and curriculum, as well as answer questions about advancing one’s current career or beginning a new one.

Current students and alumni will also offer a first-hand perspective about the graduate student experience, and how Seton Hall informed and aided their professional and personal growth.

Breakout sessions, hosted by the university’s various colleges and institutes will allow attendees to ask questions about applying for grad school, experience a mini-class, gain “value-added” professional development or learn more about the industry.

Attendees can also discover how to financially plan their graduate education. Staff will be on hand to provide information about graduate assistantships and scholarship opportunities. The Career Center will also be available to discuss resources for assisting with professional networking, resume building, interviewing and development workshops.

Visitors are encouraged to end the day with a tour of the campus and enjoy a selection of refreshments.

For more information and to register to attend, visit http://www.shu.edu/graduate-affairs/open-house.cfm.