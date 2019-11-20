Seton Hall University celebrates investiture of new president

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The investiture of Joseph Nyre as Seton Hall University’s 21st president was a celebration of the university’s storied past, dynamic present and limitless future, according to a recent press release from the university. The Nov. 15 ceremony officially welcomed Nyre, who was appointed by the university’s board of regents in February and took office Aug. 1. In his investiture address, he reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fostering great minds by engaging in the great conversations, challenges and debates of our time. He also spoke about the launch of a new strategic planning process.

“We must turn shared planning into shared action. Embrace innovation. Adapt in a way that makes Seton Hall more nimble and advance the health of the university as a whole. As our strategic plan takes shape and ultimately takes flight, Seton Hall will rise to new heights,” Nyre said.

Board of Regents Chairman Patrick Murray presided over the investiture ceremony.

“It has become clear that Joe Nyre was not just the best, but the perfect choice to lead us into a new era of achievement,” Murray said. “He brings to Seton Hall impeccable credentials as an eminent scholar and foremost academic leader. He possesses a deep understanding of the ideals of our founder, Bishop James Roosevelt Bayley, to create a home for the mind, heart and spirit and to show the world what great minds can do to advance the cause of servant leadership.”

Cardinal Joseph Tobin, chairman of Seton Hall’s board of trustees, president of its board of regents and archbishop of Newark, spoke at the ceremony. Attendees included former presidents and chancellors of the university, and hundreds of students, faculty, staff, clergy, alumni, regents, trustees, government officials, and representatives from colleges and universities throughout the nation.

“On behalf of the Archdiocese, I welcome President Nyre and his wonderful family to our community of faith,” Tobin said. “I look forward to working with him to advance Seton Hall among the nation’s leading Catholic universities, and to create an ever-greater vibrancy within our Church.”

The ceremony culminated a week-long celebration of investiture-related events, including the launch of the Great Minds Dialogue series, academic symposia, lectures, service projects and receptions reflecting the university’s mission while emphasizing its power to change destinations and transform lives.

The co-chairpersons of the investiture committee were Paul Fisher, associate chief information officer and director of the Teaching, Learning and Technology Center, and Father Nicholas Gengaro, chaplain of the Seton Hall School of Law. In addition, two members of the university’s board of regents served as honorary co-chairpersons of the committee: Robert Sloan, AT&T FirstNet chief operating officer, and Matthew Wright, founder and president of Disciplina Group LLC.

Photos by Joy Yagid/Courtesy of Seton Hall University