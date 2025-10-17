October 17, 2025

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

October 16, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

October 15, 2025
Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team's great year

Remembering the 1975 Irvington HS football team’s great year

October 16, 2025
West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus

West Orange HS football team to host unbeaten East Orange Campus

October 15, 2025

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team moves to 8-5 on season

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team moves to 8-5 on season

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 12
B-SOCCER-BHSvWO2

Bloomfield HS boys soccer team surges, wins three games in a row

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 46
Bloomfield HS girls soccer tops East Side for third straight victory

Bloomfield HS girls soccer tops East Side for third straight victory

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 46
FOOT-BHSvEO3

Bloomfield HS football team falls to unbeaten East Orange Campus

Joe Ragozzino October 8, 2025 74
FOOT-EOvBHS30

East Orange HS football team tops Bloomfield, improves to 5-0

Kerry E. Porter October 7, 2025 242
G-VOLLEY-BHSvNHS2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team enjoys five-match winning streak

Joe Ragozzino October 1, 2025 0

LOCAL SPORTS

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

October 16, 2025
Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

October 15, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2

Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2

October 16, 2025
Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

Seton Hall Prep football team holds off Pope John

October 15, 2025

IRV-Health Fair6-C

Health fair lets seniors see what’s available

Joe Ungaro October 15, 2025 1
ART-Bull Durham1-C

Review: Paper Mill hits it out of the park with new ‘Bull Durham’ musical

Debbie L. Hochberg October 15, 2025 30
MAP-Homecoming3-C

Columbia High School Homecoming 2025

Joe Ungaro October 15, 2025 7
Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 6