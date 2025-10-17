Bloomfield HS football team rolls by Paterson Kennedy, improves to 5-2

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD/PATERSON, NJ — The Bloomfield High School football team rolled to a 38-7 win over Paterson Kennedy High School on Friday, Oct. 10, at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, giving longtime head coach Mike Carter his 150th career victory.

The Bengals, who jumped out to a 26-0 lead at the end of the first quarter, improved to 5-2 on the season.

Senior quarterback Jeremy Tejada rushed for 54 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Tejada ran for scores of 1 yard and 3 yards in the first quarter, and had a 1-yard TD run in the second quarter.

The Bengals rushed for 265 yards in the game. The following players also contributed to the ground attack:

Samaj Spence, junior: seven carries for 51 yards.

Aiden Ruiz, junior: six carries for 52 yards.

Tayler Guerrero, junior: six carries for 40 yards.

Christian Cradle, junior: four carries for 28 yards.

Aaron Varner, junior: four carries for 21 yards.

Carlos Colon, sophomore: five carries for 17 yards.

Alexander Noevil, junior: three carries for 1 yard.

Tyler Frantantoni, senior: one carry for 1 yard.

Frantantoni had a 3-yard TD run. Varner had a 53-yard pick-6. Sophomore lineman Ramel Jackson returned a blocked punt 8 yards for a TD in the first quarter. Guerrero and junior lineman Jo’ell Urdanivia each had five tackles. Urdanivia and junior lineman Makai Douglas each had a forced fumble. Junior lineman Mekhi Wilson had a fumble recovery.

The Bengals will host Livingston on Thursday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. in a Super Football Conference–Freedom Red Division game at Foley Field. Livingston has a two-game winning streak, defeating Irvington 28-19 on Saturday, Oct. 4, and Columbia 42-0 on Friday, Oct. 10, both on the road, to improve to 4-3 on the season. Bloomfield is 2-1 in the division, while Livingston is 1-2.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry