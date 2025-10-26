October 26, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in the Essex County Tournament G-VOLLEY-BHSvPayne9312

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament G-SOCCER-BHSvIHS7519

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament LOGO-CHS Columbia

Columbia HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Bloomfield HS football team gives valiant effort in loss to surging Livingston Tayler GuerreroPhoto by Jerry SimonOct. 16 vs. Livingston at home

Bloomfield HS football team gives valiant effort in loss to surging Livingston

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS girls soccer team defeats Montclair Kimberley Academy

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 21
LOGO-Glen-Ridge

Glen Ridge HS boys soccer team surges, advances in Essex County Tournament

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 20
CROSS-GR FullerWEB

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runner Adelaide Fuller repeats as Super Essex Conference champion

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 30
FOOT-GRvVER1

Glen Ridge HS football team upends Verona

Joe Ragozzino October 22, 2025 35
Nina Tahiliani g

Glen Ridge HS girls volleyball team tops Payne Tech

Joe Ragozzino October 16, 2025 70
Tristan WilsonPhoto by Brianne Aumack

Glen Ridge HS football team puts forth good comeback effort in wild loss

Joe Ragozzino October 15, 2025 84

LOCAL SPORTS

Photos: Glen Ridge HS field hockey team 2nd goal celebrationOct. 15 sv. JohnsonGR lost 3-2Photo by Chris Troyano 1

Photos: Glen Ridge HS field hockey team

October 26, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in the Essex County Tournament G-VOLLEY-BHSvPayne9312 2

Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament G-SOCCER-BHSvIHS7519 3

Bloomfield HS girls soccer team goes 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

October 22, 2025
Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy B-SOCCER-SHPvNewarkAcademy 4

Seton Hall Prep soccer team downs Life Center Academy

October 22, 2025

You may have missed

2nd goal celebrationOct. 15 sv. JohnsonGR lost 3-2Photo by Chris Troyano

Photos: Glen Ridge HS field hockey team

Joe Ragozzino October 26, 2025 3
EO-Domestic Violence3

Shining a light on domestic violence

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 2
IRV-Neuter Neighbor1

Cats to be trapped and neutered

Joe Ungaro October 22, 2025 2
GR-History Talk3-C

Lecture to cover history of Glen Ridge

Daniel Jackovino October 22, 2025 5