Photos: Glen Ridge HS field hockey team

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — In the photo gallery above, the Glen Ridge High School field hockey team. wearing the dark uniforms, competes against Arthur L. Johnson, of Clark, on Wednesday, Oct. 15, at George Washington Field. Glen Ridge lost 3-2.

Glen Ridge regrouped from the loss and defeated No. 7 seed Caldwell 4-2 in the Essex County Tournament first round on Saturday, Oct. 18, to improve to a 9-7 record.

The sixth-seeded Ridgers lost at No. 3 seed Montclair Kimberley Academy 4-2 in the Essex County Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

Photos Courtesy of Chris Troyano

