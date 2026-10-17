October 17, 2026

Author's Other Posts

West Orange HS girls soccer team to visit Columbia in Essex County Tournament first round LOGO-WO

West Orange HS girls soccer team to visit Columbia in Essex County Tournament first round

October 13, 2026 8
Glen Ridge HS football team seeks to regroup FOOT-GRpractice3

Glen Ridge HS football team seeks to regroup

October 13, 2026 7
Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Payne Tech LOGO-CHS Cougar

Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Payne Tech

October 13, 2026 10
Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing Mateo Green

Columbia HS girls soccer team hopes for solid county showing

October 13, 2026 14

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LOCAL SPORTS

Nutley HS football team defeats Montclair 35-6 for second win in a row LOGO-Nutley 1

Nutley HS football team defeats Montclair 35-6 for second win in a row

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West Orange HS girls soccer team to visit Columbia in Essex County Tournament first round LOGO-WO 2

West Orange HS girls soccer team to visit Columbia in Essex County Tournament first round

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Glen Ridge HS football team seeks to regroup FOOT-GRpractice3 3

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Columbia HS girls volleyball team defeats Payne Tech LOGO-CHS Cougar 4

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