Nutley HS football team defeats Montclair 35-6 for second win in a row

NUTLEY —Senior quarterback Brady King passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Nutley High School football team to a 35-6 win over Montclair on Friday, Oct. 16 at Tangorra Field/Park Oval.

The Raiders won their second straight game to improve to a 3-5 record on the season.

King completed eight of 16 passes and rushed for 23 yards on three carries. Senior receiver Dom Saladino caught the three TDs and finished with four catches for 160 yards.

Aidan Rotbaum led the Raiders’ ground attack with 125 yards and a TD on 11 carries. Senior running back Andrew Raboy rushed for 45 yards on six carries and sophomore Max McCarthy added 35 rushing yards on two carries.

Defensively, Rotbaum had six tackles as a linebacker, senior lineman Matt Richards had five tackles with 1.5 sacks, and junior linebacker Devin Telcide had six tackles.

Montclair moved to a 2-6 record on the season.

The Raiders will visit West Essex on Friday, Oct. 23, in North Caldwell. West Essex is 7-1 on the season.

Nutley (3-5 record)

Aug. 28: loss, at Pascack Valley, 31-29

Sept. 4: win, at Orange, 49-0

Sept. 10: loss, vs. Weequahic, 24-18

Sept. 18: loss, vs. Wayne Hills, 35-14

Sept. 26: loss, vs. Newark Central, 21-7

Oct. 2: loss, at Wayne Valley, 40-22

Oct. 9: win, at Bloomfield, 20-17 (OT)

Oct. 16: win, vs. Montclair, 35-6

Oct. 23: at West Essex, 6:30 p.m.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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