NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys and girls wrestling teams enjoyed stellar showings at their respective Essex County tournaments, Jan. 21-22, at Richard J. Codey Arena.

Aidan Rotbaum, Izzy Timonera and Michelle Gavilanes were crowned champions in their weight classes.

On the boys’ side, Rotbaum, a junior, won the 165-pound weight class, as he major-decisioned Finn McKeon, of St. Benedict’s Prep, 13-3 in the final.

The Raiders had other boys placewinners.

Senior Christopher Cifelli took second place at 138 pounds.

Sophomore Evan Blanchard (120 pounds) and junior Nolan Brewer (285) each took third place. Senior Patrick Chell placed fourth at 132. Junior Valen Delaney placed fifth at 106. Freshman Luke Finkelstein (113), senior Adam Youseff (126), senior Michael Koster (144) and senior Sean Vilchez (215) each placed eighth.

Overall, the NHS boys finished fifth in the team standings among the 23 schools.

On the girls’ side, Timonera, a senior, pinned her sister and Nutley freshman teammate Janizza Timonera in 2:40 to win at 100 pounds and Gavilanes, a sophomore, pinned Freddie Murray, of Newark Collegiate Charter, in 1:19 to win at 145.

Freshman Gracelyn Archuleta took fourth place at 107, freshman Peyton Rotbaum took fifth place at 126 and sophomore Laila Marsala took sixth place at 120.

The NHS girls finished sixth in the team standings.

