East Orange Campus HS track teams give good efforts at Essex County Championships

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School boys and girls indoor track and field teams also had fine showings at the Essex County Championships on Jan. 31 at the Ocean Breeze Track and Field Facility on Staten Island, N.Y.

The following are their highlights:

Boys

Senior Jeremiah Kelley took fourth place in the 55-meter dash in 6.62 seconds. In the 200-meter dash, Kelley was fifth in 22.70 and senior Naseer John was sixth in 22.76.

Senior Ian Desir placed third in the 800-meter run in 1 minute, 59.16 seconds out of 56 runners.

The 4×400-meter relay team was fourth in 3:28.95.

Senior Shaheem Dezonie was sixth in the shot put at 41 feet, 11.75 inches.

Junior Robert Minter was 10th in the high jump at 5-8.

The EOCHS boys finished tied for eighth overall with Verona in the team standings out of 19 scoring teams. Columbia won the boys team title.

Girls

Junior Corri Grayson was second in the 55-meter dash preliminaries in 7.36 out of 71 runners. In the 55-meter dash finals, Grayson was fourth in 7.34 out of eight runners.

Grayson was fifth in the 200-meter dash in 25.89 out of 74 runners.

Junior Izuehie Chimamka Glory was seventh in the 400-meter dash in 1:01.71. The 4×400 relay team was fifth in 4:17.38. Junior Nyla William was ninth in the high jump at 4 feet, 3 inches. Junior Chimamala Izuehe was eighth in the shot put at 31 feet, 8.25 inches.

