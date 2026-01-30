Nutley HS boys basketball team enjoying fine season

NUTLEY, NJ — The Nutley High School boys basketball team, under first-year head coach Rob Porrino, is enjoying a fine season so far this winter.

The Raiders won four straight games to improve to a 12-4 overall record through Jan. 28, including 9-0 in the Super Essex Conference–National Division.

Leading the Raiders are senior guard Michael Misner, junior guard Anthony Straface, senior Noah Smith, sophomore forward Dom Bok, junior Nicholas DelTufo, junior center/forward Sean Fealey, junior guard/forward Tim Gordon and senior forward Shane O’Connor,

Bok unofficially had a team-high 189 points in 15 games, while Gordon had 142 points in 16 games.

The Raiders, seeded 25th, will host No. 40 seed Technology in the Essex County Invitational Tournament on Jan. 29. The winner will visit the Essex County Tournament loser between No. 9 seed Millburn and No. 24 seed Weequahic on Jan. 31.

Photo Courtesy of Nutley High School Boys Basketball

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry