South Orange remembers MLK with luminary lighting at park

SOUTH ORANGE — A large crowd braved the cold at Meadowland Park on Martin Luther King Jr. Day for the community’s annual luminary event, a tradition that began in 2021 and continues to center on reflection, service, and collective action in honor of King’s legacy.

The event is a collaboration between the Meadowland Park Conservancy (MPC) and the Community Coalition on Race (CCR).

As night fell, the park’s pond was illuminated by hundreds of glowing luminaries, each adorned with inspiring messages and drawings created by local students. The artwork reflected themes of justice, hope, kindness, and unity.

At 5 .p.m., South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, Maplewood Mayor Vic DeLuca, CCR Executive Director Nancy Gagnier and MPC Chair Matt Glass offered brief remarks at the Skate House, culminating in the two mayors leading a countdown to the grand illumination of Meadowland Park, designed and installed by local lighting designer Maz Sailer.

Members of the local Jaguar Track club were also in attendance and provided many of the donated cans of food to be donated to local food pantries in support of the event and its signature food drive.

In all, the event collected more than 500 cans of non-perishable food, which weighed down the luminaries and will be distributed to three local food pantries, providing critical support to families across the community. That’s up 57% over last year’s collection.

South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum encouraged attendees to carry the spirit of the evening forward.

“What I ask for you, not just today, but every day of this year,” Collum said, “is to be that light, to be the infectious light that is shared with each and every one of your family members, your loved ones, your neighbors, and that we build that light stronger and brighter as we try and build the ‘beloved community’ that Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke of.”

Matt Glass, chair of the MPC, emphasized the importance of honoring King’s legacy through action.

“We promote this event by saying “Our World Needs More Light,” Glass said. “And we need more community, which is why Meadowland Park is such an important gem in our town. We thank our partners for helping us bring so much light to our park and our world each year.”

The event was produced in partnership with South Orange Village and with generous support from Invisible Man and SOPAC.

For more information about Meadowland Park Conservancy events and community initiatives, please visit www.meadowlandpark.org.

