Bloomfield HS girls basketball team defeats Cedar Grove, boys basketball team seeks to regroup

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Junior forward Inez Brewster had 18 points and 22 rebounds to lead the Bloomfield High School girls basketball team to a 41-27 win at Cedar Grove on Jan. 20. Sophomore Samira Lee Sing had 11 points and three rebounds. Sophomore Isabella Bernhard had six points and six steals. Senior forward Audrey McLaughlin had two points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Freshman Maleah Liggins and junior forward Quinn Bailey each had two points. Junior Wynter Whitt had six rebounds and junior Grace Belmonte had five rebounds.

The Bengals lost to East Orange Campus 55-40 on Jan. 22 at BHS to move to 3-12. Lee Sing had 15 points, Brewster had 13 points and 11 rebounds, Bernard had five points and three rebounds, junior Faith Ulan contributed four points and three rebounds, and McLaughlin recorded three points and six rebounds.

The 22nd-seeded Bengals will visit No. 11 seed Millburn in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Jan. 29. The winner will visit No. 6 seed Mount St. Dominic in the first round on Jan. 31.

The Bengals will visit Livingston on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. and host Nutley on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m.

BHS boys hoops looks to get back on track

The Bloomfield High School boys basketball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Bengals lost a tough 55-54 decision at Orange on Jan. 22. Junior Jeremiah Gonzalez had 15 points and three assists. Junior AJ Cruz had 14 points with four assists. Junior Sean Perrotta had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Junior Cameron Arana had eight points with two three-pointers and six rebounds. Junior Weylin Lugo, Junior Angel Rosario and junior Josiah Hipp each had two points.

Bloomfield lost to North Star Academy, of Newark, 50-41 on Jan. 24 at BHS to move to an 11-5 record on the season.

The 12th-seeded Bengals will host No. 21 seed West Essex in the Essex County Tournament preliminary round on Jan. 29. The winner will visit No. 5 seed East Orange Campus on Jan. 31 in the first round.

The Bengals will host Livingston on Feb. 3 at 7 p.m., visit Irvington on Feb. 5 at 4 p.m. and host Newark Central on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

