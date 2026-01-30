East Orange Campus HS girls basketball team enjoys more wins

EAST ORANGE, NJ — The East Orange Campus High School girls basketball team defeated Bloomfield and Newark East Side, both on the road, to improve to 6-5 on the season.

Senior Ariana McKinnon scored 34 points and added 13 steals and four rebounds in the 55-40 win over Bloomfield on Jan. 22. Senior Kerla Mathurin had six points, 14 rebounds and seven blocks. Freshman Syreeta Flood had eight points, four rebounds and four steals. Senior Makayla Mathurin had four points. Sophomore Mack Destinee had two points and senior Khaliyah Jean-Pierre added a free throw.

McKinnon had 25 points, eight rebounds and three steals in the 40-29 win over East Side on Jan. 24. Kerla Mathurin had eight points, 17 rebounds and five blocks. Destinee had five points and junior Makaylah Barnes had two points and four rebounds.

The 17th-seeded Jaguars will visit No. 16 seed North Star Academy in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 29. The winner will visit No. 1 seed Caldwell in the first round on Jan. 31.

The Jaguars will visit Nutley on Feb. 3 at 4 p.m and host North Star Academy on Feb. 10 at 7 p.m.

