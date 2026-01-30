West Orange HS wrestlers excel at Essex County Tournament

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys and girls wrestling teams enjoyed great showings at the Essex County Tournament, Jan. 21-22, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

On the girls’ side, WOHS finished third overall among the 18 schools.

Senior Jazzira Lopez won the 114-pound weight class to lead the Mountaineers. In the final, Lopez pinned Olivia Monderoy, of Montclair, in 4 minutes, 44 seconds.

Other WOHS placewinners were junior Razz Smith (second place, 120 pounds); senior Emily Paguay (third place, 126); Olivia Yount (third place, 138); senior Ariana Soria (fourth place, 132); junior Alana Everett (fifth place, 100); Daisy Smith (fifth place, 114); senior Hunter Sedita-Lott (fifth place, 185); senior Jailynn Robinson (sixth place, 165); Jean Pimm (eighth place, 145); Nya Howard (fifth place, 235); and Leila Cabrera (eighth place, 235).

Bloomfield won the team title. Newark Collegiate Charter was second.

On the boys’ side, WOHS finished eighth among the 23 schools.

Senior Adam Barakat took second place at 150. In the final, Barakat lost a 1-0 decision against Michael Pocius, of Seton Hall Prep.

Other WOHS placewinners were senior Aedan Lopez (third place, 157); senior Marcos Guerrero (fifth place, 165); senior Lendsley Labardy (fifth place, 215); Benjamin Davidson (sixth place, 175); Alex Jena (eighth place, 113); senior Sheppard Stevenson (eighth place, 138); and Matthew Romero (eighth place, 190).

SHP won the team title.

