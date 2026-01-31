Irvington HS girls bowling finishes second at Essex County Tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School girls bowling team enjoyed a great showing at the Essex County Team Tournament on Jan. 20 at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.

The Blue Knights finished in second place overall in the team standings among the seven schools. Irvington had a score of 1,804.

Crystal Loja Zamura had a three-game 431 series to finish in sixth place overall and Sanaa Phillips had a 410 series to finish ninth to lead the Blue Knights.

Zamura and Phillips qualified for the county individual competition on Jan. 22 at Hanover Lanes. Loja Zamura had a 418 series and Phillips had a 393 series.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor

