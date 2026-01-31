Gaelic football expands offerings for youth and males, females

WEST ORANGE — The Essex Shillelaghs Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) has announced the launch of its 2026 season, building on the success of past years with an expanded youth program and continued growth in its men’s and women’s Gaelic football leagues.

Community members are invited to attend an information session on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Shillelagh Club, 648 Prospect Ave. in West Orange. Attendees will learn about the sport of Gaelic football, explore the youth and adult divisions offered for the 2026 season, and have the opportunity to meet coaches, players, and other families.

For more information or to register, visit www.EssexShillelaghsGAA.com

In partnership with the Town of West Orange Recreation Department and the New York GAA Minor Board (NYMB), the Essex Shillelaghs welcomes youth players ages 5 to 16 for the 2026 season. This year’s structure introduces new flexibility and more opportunities for development, competition, and community.

The Essex Shillelaghs’ youth program offers three divisions, each designed to meet players where they are in skill and interest:

• Recreational Division (Co-Ed, Ages 5–16): Focused on fun, fitness, and fundamentals, with weekly practices and in-town games. Ideal for beginners or those who prefer to stay local.

• Gaelic for Girls: A girls-only division fostering confidence, leadership, and team play. Includes local practices, optional tournaments, and crossover into co-ed and travel divisions.

• Travel Division (Ages 6–16): For players interested in competitive matches throughout the New York GAA region. Travel teams play on Saturdays in Yonkers, Rockland and Queens with chances to compete in prestigious events like the Feile tournament in Ireland.

A single flat fee covers participation in all divisions for which a child qualifies during the 2026 season.

The spring season begins with practices in mid-March, followed by games starting in mid-April. The season wraps up in June with the Irish Sports Expo, a celebration of games, family fun, and awards. The fall season is a shorter session that runs from September through October and includes additional travel match days hosted by the NYMB.

Shi-Ladies women’s program

The Shi-Ladies women’s Gaelic football program offers both recreational play and competitive travel opportunities. The Shi-Ladies offer a welcoming and inclusive community for women over 17 years old. Weekly practices have already begun, with the spring league kicking off in April with 7-on-7 matches, culminating in the crowning of a Women’s League Champion. In addition to recreational play, the Shi-Ladies will also field a Junior B team to compete in NY Ladies GAA travel matches during both the spring and fall seasons.

Men’s Pub League expands adult offerings

The ESGAA Men’s Gaelic Football Program kicks off 2026 with its community-driven Spring Pub League. Weekly unified training sessions for all registered men’s players will begin in March, focusing on skills, fitness, and team play. In April, the program transitions into 7-on-7 recreational matches, culminating in the crowning of a Pub League Champion at the end of the season. Depending on player interest and experience, ESGAA may also field a Junior B team to compete in the NY GAA Fall Season.

Registration is now open for youth, men’s, and women’s programs. Visit www.EssexShillelaghsGAA.com or email join@essexshillelaghs.org to learn more and sign up. In association with the Town of West Orange Recreation Department, the Friendly Sons of the Shillelagh of Essex County, and the New York GAA Minor Board, the Essex Shillelaghs GAA program aims to increased awareness and involvement within the community, as well as building a regional network within the Irish community across New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

