Seton Hall Prep swimming team splashes to 27th straight county title

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep swimming team captured its 27th consecutive Essex County/Super Essex Conference Swimming championship at the Jersey Aquatic Center in New Providence on Jan. 19. The Pirates had 277 points. Columbia was second with 215 points and Livingston was third with 182 points.

The following were first-place winners for the Pirates:

500-yard freestyle: senior Alexander Buftea, 4 minutes, 49.84 seconds.

50 freestyle: sophomore Bryan Dos Santos, 21.71 seconds.

100 freestyle : Dos Santos, 47.90.

200 freestyle relay: senior Sean Clark, junior Ryan Pelosi, freshman Joshua Stokes and senior Alexander Buftea, 1:31.75.

400 freestyle relay : Clark, Pelosi, Stokes and Buftea, 3:17.03.

The following were second-place finishers for SHP:

100 butterfly: Clark, 52.92.

200 freestyle: Buftea, 1:44.79.

The following were the SHP third-place finishers:

200 medley relay: Clark, Dos Santos, sophomore West Morsa and senior John Bettinger, 1:41.34.

50 freestyle: Pelosi, 22.41.

100 butterfly: Morsa, 56.75.

Following the meet, SHP head coach Christopher Boyle said, “Our team had a great showing, winning both freestyle relays and the individual in the 50 free, 100 free and 500 free. (We were) able to further capitalize by scoring points in the events and especially top six in many different events. Overall, it was a tremendous team effort and we are very proud of how all the boys competed.”

The Pirates defeated Montclair 108-62 on Jan. 22 to increase their record to 5-4 on the season. The following SHP winners were:

200-yard freestyle: junior Anthony Michal, 1:59.37

100 butterfly: Buftea, 52.71.

100 freestyle: Pelosi, 52.71.

100 backstroke : Buftea, 54.50.

200 medley relay: Morsa, Clark, Buftea, Pelosi.

200 freestyle relay: senior John Cooper, Bettinger, Morsa and Stokes.

400 freestyle relay : Pelosi, Stokes, Clark and Buftea.

