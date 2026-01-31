Columbia HS wrestling teams impress at Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls wrestling teams enjoyed strong showings at the Essex County Tournament, Jan. 21-22, at Richard J. Codey Arena in West Orange.

On the boys’ side, CHS finished in 13th place among the 23 schools.

The CHS placewinners were junior Oliver Kreizman (fourth place, 126 pounds); Simon Collins-Siegel (sixth place, 144 pounds); and junior Milan Connoly (eighth place, 138 pounds).

On the girls’ side, Columbia finished fifth among the 18 schools.

Junior Ruby Meagher won the 132-pound weight class. In the final, Meagher pinned Amani Gosier, of Irvington, in 3 minutes, 48 seconds.

Other CHS placewinners were sophomore Cayce Wang (second place, 107 pounds); junior Sared Mata (second place, 126); senior Airyon Mitchell (third place, 145); senior Pearl Senelorm (fifth place, 132); Keneysta Moreau (sixth place, 114); and Mariyah Johnson (eighth place, 138).

