Columbia HS girls basketball team continues surge

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls basketball team won two games last week to extend its winning streak to six games.

CHS defeated Scotch Plains-Fanwood 56-42 on Jan. 20 at CHS. Junior JoJo Yarde had 21 points, junior Gabriella Ervin had 15, junior Myla Defreitas had nine, senior Annabelle Nelson had three; sophomore Lanyah Campbell, sophomore Violet Kessler and senior Sara Marley each had two; and senior Anabel MacGuire added a free throw.

Yarde scored 33 points and grabbed 21 rebounds to power the Cougars to a 72-31 win at Payne Tech on Jan. 22 in Newark. Ervin had 17 points, five rebounds and five assists. Defreitas had 10 points. Senior Chioma Okafor added three points. MacGuire, Nelson, sophomore Kama Westhelle and sophomore Violet Kessler each added two points.

The win streak ended after the Cougars lost to St. Thomas Aquinas 83-45 on Jan. 24. CHS moved to 12-4 on the season. Yarde had 21 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Defreitas had seven points and four rebounds. Ervin had three points, three rebounds and three assists. Nelson had two points and four rebounds. MacGuire had two points. St. Thomas Aquinas improved to 16-3.

The eighth-seeded Cougars will host a first-round game in the Essex County Tournament on Jan. 31 against either No. 9 seed Verona or No. 24 seed Science Park.

