West Orange HS bowler Nina Alvarez is Essex County Tournament runner-up

WEST ORANGE, NJ — West Orange High School Nina Alvarez finished runner-up in the Essex County Individual Tournament on Jan. 22 at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover.

In the three-game format, Alvarez finished second with a 488 series. As a result, she advanced to the stepladder format. Alvarez defeated fourth seed Fatima Jouaq, of West Caldwell Tech, 214-126 to advance to the final. In the final, Alvarez lost to Rykel McFarlane, of Belleville, 191-187.

Alvarez qualified for the individual tournament after she finished fifth with a 434 series in the girls individual standings at the Essex County Team Tournament on Jan. 20 at Hanover Lanes.

Alvarez competed with the WOHS boys team in the team tournament. The WOHS boys finished sixth in the team standings with a 2.728 score.

The WOHS boys team is enjoying a strong season. The Mountaineers had a 9-2 record through Jan. 15.

Alvarez is averaging 177.09 this season. Junior Alexander Kraz leads WOHS with a 204.42 average. Other contributors for WOHS are senior Jordan Brister (197.10 average), sophomore Max Stevenson (191.73), senior Jay Stevenson (188.88) and senior Gabriel Smith (160.60).

