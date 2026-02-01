Seton Hall Prep bowling team rolls to Essex County title, Riley Gnecco is repeat county champ and rolls perfect 300 in another match

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep bowling team won its fourth Essex County Tournament title in the last five years at Hanover Lanes in East Hanover on Jan 20.

The Pirates finished with 3,054 pins. Nutley was second with 2,906 and Millburn was third with 2,898 pins.

The Pirates were led by senior Riley Gnecco, who bowled 258, 224, 224 for a 706 series, junior Joey Maiella (197, 223, 215 – 635 series) and freshman Logan Williams (215, 233, 198 – 646 series). Junior Kyle Boyle bowled a 217.

In the individual tournament on Jan. 22 at Hanover Lanes, top-seeded Gnecco won his second ECT title in a row, defeating fourth seed Justin Cohen from West Caldwell Tech 256-247.

Following the team tournament, SHP head coach Mike Smircich said, “Today was a complete team effort. Everybody chipped in. Riley and Joey stepped up and anchored our team. Freshman Logan Williams had a banner day in a pressure-packed environment.”

Following the individual tournament, Gnecco said, “It was always on my mind to win back-to-back county titles. I had trust in my teammates and I had faith that we could go far as a team.”

Smircich said, “It was a full circle moment to watch Riley win and make history, as he is the first Seton Hall Prep bowler to win back-to-back individual titles. To watch him grow and develop from his freshman year has been special. I think the biggest thing this year I have seen in him is how great of a teammate he has become. It was special to watch him cheer on our guys and coach them up.”

The Pirates traveled to Hudson County to take on Bayonne on Jan. 24 and dropped a 5-2 decision to move to 11-4 on the season. Gnecco bowled a perfect game of 300 and had a 204, while Maiella bowled 209 and 256.

Photo Courtesy of PJ Candido/Seton Hall Prep

