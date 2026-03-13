A Giant day for reading in school

New York Giants’ Offensive Tackle Andrew Thomas, right, several East Orange Jaguars football players, and New Jersey Education Association Educational Support Professional of the Year Mark Richards were among the guest readers at Wahlstrom Academy. The guests read books to the school’s pre-k and kindergarten students. The Giants and the New Jersey Education Association have a program that highlights educators and district employee Mark Richards was honored this year as the NJEA Educational Support Professional of the Year, which includes a $2,500 donation to the district.

