Amani Gosier leads Irvington HS girls wrestlers at region tournament

IRVINGTON, NJ — Irvington High School junior Amani Gosier took sixth place in the 132-pound weight class at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 2 tournament at Union High School on March 8.

In the quarterfinals, Gosier won by pin over Scarlett Prendergast (North Hunterdon) in 1:47. Gosier then lost by pin to Harper Shimko (Scotch Plains–Fanwood) in 3:24 in the semifinals. She lost by decision to Aralyn Hernandez (Kearny) 12-10 in the consolation semifinals.

In the fifth-place bout, Gosier lost by pin to Shpresa Leka (Hunterdon Central) in 2:53 to finish with a 18-6 record on the season.

The other IHS wrestlers at the region tournament were junior Kailee Alford (120 pounds), senior Rochelle Phillips (126), junior Aaliyah Gordon Burke (138) and junior Destiny Okoye (152).

Phillips went 2-2 in the tournament. She won by major decision over Valerie Cumakova (Union) 18-8 in the first round. In the quarterfinals, Phillips lost by pin to Carly Poggio (Hunterdon Central) in 1:30. Phillips won by major decision over Emily Paguay (West Orange) 12-10 in the consolation first round, but she lost to Kamryn Hansen (Bayonne) by pin in 0:24 in the consolation second round to finish with a strong 22-4 record on the season.

Alford also went 2-2 in the tournament to finish 17-10. Alford won in double overtime over Charlize Hayes (Bayonne) 2-1 in the first round. She lost by pin to Jane Rodrigues (Piscataway) in 2:11 in the quarterfinals. Alford won by pin over Sared Mata (Columbia) in 3:36 in the consolation first round, but she lost by decision to Razz Smith (West Orange) 7-4 in the consolation second round to finish 17-10.

Gordon went 1-2 in the tournament and finished 14-7. Okoye lost both of her matches and finished 8-10 on the season.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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