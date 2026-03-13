Terrence Taylor leads Bloomfield HS boys wrestlers at region tournament

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Four Bloomfield High School boys wrestlers competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 tournament at West Orange High School at West Orange High School.

Senior Terrence Taylor, the No. 4 seed, took sixth place in the 215-pound weight class.

In the first round, Taylor won by major decision over No. 13 seed Triston Belton (Caldwell) 8-0. Taylor pinned Aidan Martorano (Secaucus) in 5:51 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Taylor lost by technical fall to No. 1 seed Brody Ismael (Delbarton) 17-2 in 2:36.

Taylor then lost to No. 7 seed Everett Bell (Becton/Wood-Ridge) by a 3-1 decision in a tiebreaker in the consolation semifinals.

In the fifth-place match, Taylor was pinned by No. 8 seed Adam Santiago (North Bergen) in 1:50.

Senior Matthew Miller, seeded seventh, went 1-2 in the 138-pound class. He decisioned No. 10 seed Hudson Pascual (North Bergen) 4-1 in the first round.

In the quarterfinals, Miller lost by technical fall to No. 2 seed Brody Neill (West Morris Central) 18-2 in 2:54.

In the consolation first round, Miller lost by a 10-0 major decision to No. 6 seed Alfredo Bermudez (Union City).

Sophomore Aidan Matias (126 pounds, No. 8 seed) and senior Ayden Fox (285, No. 4 seed) both lost in the first round.

About the Author Joe Ragozzino Editor View All Posts

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