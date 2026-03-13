Emily H. Bibbins, a longtime Maplewood resident, passed away March 1 at the age of 91.

Emily worked at the annual Morrow Church Turnover sale for 50 years, serving as co-director, then organizing the Men’s department well into her 80s. She also worked at the Maplewood Library for 10 years.

She was married to Charles H. Bibbins with two children, Alison and Tom. Once she and Charlie retired, they became world travelers before moving into Winchester Gardens.

Emily is survived by Alison (CR) Burris, Thomas (Tricia) Bibbins and five grandchildren. For more information, visit spicermullikin.com/emily-h-bibbins

Please direct donations to the Maplewood Library. https://www.maplewoodlibrary.org/friends

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