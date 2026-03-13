Barakat, Lopez lead host WOHS at Region 3 wrestling tourney

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Five West Orange High School boys wrestlers competed at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Region 3 tournament, hosted by WOHS, March 6-7.

Seniors Adam Barakat (150 pounds) and Aedan Lopez (157 pounds) each went 2-3 to finish in sixth place in their weight classes.

Barakat, the No. 2 seed who received a first-round bye, pinned No. 7 seed Kaiden Usher in 3:55 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Barakat lost by a 4-1 decision to No. 3 seed Joshua Ortiz (Madison).

Barakat then lost by major decision to No. 4 seed Byran Dougherty (Hackettstown) 11-1 in the consolation semifinals.

In the fifth-place match, Barakat lost by decision to No. 6 seed Rocco Comforti (Caldwell) 9-3 to finish with a 36-7 record this season.

Lopez, the No. 4 seed, won by technical fall over No. 13 seed Christopher Belcuore (Livingston) 19-3 in 5:03 in the first round.

Lopez pinned No. 5 seed Gavin Rivera (Morristown) in 1:45 in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Lopez lost by pin to No. 1 seed Joey Monticello (Hanover Park) in 1:25. In the consolation semifinals, Lopez lost by a 9-5 decision to No. 10 seed John Garcia (West Morris Central).

In the fifth-place bout, Lopez lost by forfeit to No. 3 seed Aidan Rotbaum (Nutley) to finish with a 33-6 record.

Sophomore Alex Jena (113 pounds, No. 10 seed), senior Marcos Guerrero (165, No. 11 seed) and senior Benjamin Davidson (175, No. 7 seed) each lost in the first round for WOHS.

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